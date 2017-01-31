Zia Records Accepting Submissions on New Local Compilation, This One Goes To Eleven
Think your band has what it takes to represent Phoenix, Tucson, or Las Vegas on a cool compilation? Got some funky sounds that
For the last nine years, Zia Records has put out a compilation of some of the best songs done by bands from Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas, Nevada where the longtime valley (well, regional) store has locations called You Heard Us Back When. Each of these compilations has
"This one's titled, This One Goes To 11. A little 'reference there. Since we represent the three different areas where we have stores, we want to get some bands from each region. We're looking to represent the variety of music out there," says Michael
One of the great things about this series really is the variety of acts involved. Last year, for example, Venomous Pinks (killer Phoenix punk rock), False Cause (Las Vegas Thrash Metal), and Funky Bonz (Tucson Jam Funk) rubbed shoulders with No Volcano (Phoenix indie kings), Found In Fiction (Las Vegas '80s-tinged rock), and
To be considered for this year's offering, bands must submit an application (available here) and a good (not a boombox recording) recording of their song into Zia by March 3. All proceeds go to charity. Only 1000 compilations are available each year, so interested fans should plan on picking one up on Record Store Day or take the chance on missing out.
"A lot of bands have been nice enough to give us things that aren't on other releases, which is great for fans,"
