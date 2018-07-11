Watch: A Safeway Went Up in Flames in North Phoenix

A Safeway grocery store on 35th Avenue and Northern Avenue went up in smoke on Wednesday evening after reports of a roof collapse.
The Phoenix Fire Department was on the scene dousing the building with jets of water from ladders around 7 p.m. Crowds gathered to watch the firefighters battle the blaze, and a billowing black cloud of smoke could be seen as it extended over the residential neighborhoods nearby.
The large cloud was easily spotted from several miles away despite the ongoing rainstorm over the Valley.
A large traffic jam slowed movement to a crawl for cars headed northbound on 35th Avenue and in the residential neighborhoods on side streets east of the supermarket, especially Orangewood Avenue.
There were no injuries and everyone escaped the store, according to a fire department official.
This is a breaking story and may be updated.
