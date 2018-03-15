Abortion Reporting Bill Removes Questions, Keeps Hassles as It Advances in Arizona House

A bill intended to increase the amount of data that the state collects about abortions passed yet another hurdle Wednesday despite widespread opposition from medical professionals.

In its original form, the proposed law would have required doctors to ask women why they're getting an abortion — and then send that information along to the state.

The version that was approved by the House Judiciary committee Wednesday night gets rid of this intrusive line of questioning. But it still creates a major hassle for abortion providers, advocates say.