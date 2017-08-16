ADOT's Installing Wrong-Way Driver System: Indian School /I-17 Overpass Closed Friday Night

EXPAND ADOT work crews begin installing a system to warn of wrong-way freeway drivers on I-17. Work started at Indian School Road. Courtesy of ADOT

Ten people have died in wrong-way driver collisions on Arizona freeways this year, so don’t be too perturbed when you see a key interchange on Interstate 17 closed Friday night and Saturday morning.

That’s when Arizona Department of Transportation crews are installing a first-of-its-kind detection system to keep these drivers, typically impaired, from getting on the freeway in the first place.

ADOT is installing a $3.7-million pilot project to test a network of thermal cameras, alarm signals, alerts, and electronic message boards along 15 miles of I-17, starting at Indian School Road. The state began with I-17 because it’s where the highest concentration of fatal crashes has been in recent years.