Affidavit: A Tale of the Defense Contractor, the Disgruntled Employee, the FBI, and the Cartel

A week ago, Robert Jeremy Miller found himself alone in a Phoenix room with two members of a Mexican cartel. He was overjoyed.

He had something valuable to sell. He’d been promised $2 million. The narcotrafficantes liked what they saw. Now they had a way to track the surveillance planes that disrupted their loads along the border in the chess match that plays out every night in the southern Arizona desert.

For Miller it was payday and payback. For months, he’d plotted at getting even against his company, ever since they denied him a raise. When he left, he created fake logins and took the access codes with him.

Now he’d found a buyer for his secret, sensitive information.

Except he hadn’t. The two men from the cartel were actually undercover FBI agents. They had come to be there because of a guy calling himself John Patriot, and everything we know about Miller’s alleged plot comes from a single court affidavit by one special agent.

Miller didn’t get his day in the sun. He got arrested. He has been charged in U.S. District Court in Arizona with two counts of computer fraud. This morning, he will find out if the feds will let him out before trial.

His attorney, Loyd Tate, will be arguing for Miller’s release and seeking more information.

“Is it an interesting story? Of course it is,” Tate said. “But let Mr. Miller have his day in court before he gets tarred and feathered.”

“It’s really important that we let the facts come out about this case. To just accept an FBI agent’s affidavit at face value. … We don’t know the reliability of that whatsoever,” Tate added, only 24 hours after he got the case. “There are a whole lot of questions.”

All he or anyone in the public knows right now is contained in a nine-page probable cause statement written by, sworn to, and filed in court by FBI Special Agent Steven Garbett.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case.

In his sworn affidavit, Garbett tells an almost cinematic tale of a man who wanted revenge against one the country’s biggest defense contractors. He didn’t name it, but he was referring to Honeywell International, Inc.

In March, around two weeks after Miller packed his boxes and left Honeywell, the company sued him in federal court. Honeywell alleged that their employee of four years had downloaded 3,000 client contacts onto a portable hard drive, deleted the original files, and then made sure they couldn’t be forensically traced or restored.

Honeywell accused Miller of breach of contract for stealing trade secrets before he went to work for a competitor.

Garbett said Miller would get even by selling access to the company’s satellite tracking system on the black market, the FBI says. The company uses the system to track for the U.S. military and federal agencies the movements of their aircraft and marine vessels.

In its lawsuit, Honeywell said Miller joined the firm in a buyout in 2013 and became the main support contact for Honeywell’s Sky Connect customers, “which includes satellite communications that provide services to aircraft, such as text and voice communication, global positioning system tracking, and other report data,” the lawsuit said.

Special Agent Garbett’s version of events remains the only version available to date of how Miller reacted.

Here is how he explained the response in federal court documents:

Miller was a senior project management specialist at the company, had a level-one security clearance, and was one of its experts on the satellite system. That was until Miller was terminated for unexplained reasons in February, the complaint said.

Afterward, Miller told a confidant that he “was pissed he didn’t get a raise and wanted to screw over the company.”

The feds learned of this from the confidant, who initially called himself – no kidding – John Patriot. His real name is Brandon Harris, and in late July, Harris started arranging a buy with the undercover FBI agent.

Miller had created new IDs and logins to the Honeywell system, which he kept after he left. He planned to sell the valuable information on the black market, the FBI said in court documents.

The alleged plot started to unravel when Harris called Honeywell on July 23. Acting as John Patriot, he called Honeywell from an Indianapolis area phone to report that he knew of the plot and the man behind it who wanted $5 million for access to the system.

Honeywell’s investigators called Harris back. Under questioning, Harris revealed Miller’s identity. Harris also told the company’s investigators he "was not looking to get rich, but wanted some compensation” for coming forward, the FBI said.

Harris confirmed the credibility of the plot by sharing screen shots on July 26, which showed aircraft of one Honeywell client.

At this point, Harris told the company it would leak details of Honeywell’s security breach to the press if the company didn’t properly compensate him, court documents said, adding he considered his information to be worth “at least five figures.”

The next day Harris told the company Miller had sold one login, but he didn’t know details.

On July 31, the FBI caught up to Harris. He told the feds that Miller was hoping to make money on the black market by selling access codes. He told agents that he had told Miller he could line up buyers, including someone from a Mexican cartel.

Harris showed the FBI text messages from a phone with a Salt Lake City area code, which he believed Miller was using.

They revealed the access to the satellite system and a discussion in late July over its worth.

“What price you think?" Miller asked.

Harris said he had "an offer for $500k," he texted.

Miller suggested, "Think we should take an offer below 5 mill and make ‘em pay a hefty monthly?"

Because jacking up friends of Chapo is always such a great idea.

That was enough for the FBI to set up a sting on July 31. Harris told Miller he’d contacted the cartel and its people would be in touch directly. They were willing to pay $2 million, Harris reportedly said.

The next day an undercover FBI agent, posing as the cartel guy, called the Salt Lake City phone number. He wanted to see a demo.

On August 4, the agent and Miller talked about meeting for a show-and-tell. Miller met two undercover agents in a public place. The agents took him to a private room. He showed them the system and explained how he’d created a shadow login. Then he demonstrated “how to find aircraft and other vehicles.”

The agents arrested him on the spot. He agreed to an interview, according to documents.

“Miller claimed that his intention in meeting with individuals whom he thought represented the Mexican cartel was to gather and share information with law enforcement. Miller stated that he had researched how to become a DEA informant and was planning to talk to a DEA agent friend of Miller’s brother,” the FBI said in court documents.

The FBI then searched Miller’s apartment on North Fourth Avenue in Phoenix.

Agents said they seized “multiple computers and hard drives,” including one that Miller identified as containing information from Honeywell. He told the FBI he took the information inadvertently when he tried to back up personal files from his work computer after he was fired.

Details of the search warrant, like so much at this early stage of the case, remain sealed.