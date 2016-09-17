menu

And the Award for Tweet of the Year Goes To...the Arizona DOT, for 'Archie Bunker's Chair'!

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 3:55 p.m.
By staff
Smithsonian Institution
A A

The Arizona Department of Transportation has 138,000 loyal followers on Twitter. Mostly, they provide, y'know, news about street closures and traffic alerts.

But, boy howdy, this past Wednesday at 5:44 p.m., all who were paying attention were rewarded after a La-Z-Boy fell off...something, and came to rest in the middle of southbound Route 101 near Indian School Road:

Now, eagle-eyed fans of All in the Family may quibble that Archie didn't park his fanny in a La-Z-Boy (his seat of choice being a tattered, upright armchair — but really, when we think of all the ways bureaucracies spend our money, can we complain?

So, follow the Arizona DOT on Twitter via @ArizonaDOT  —and youse always remember and don't ever forget.

