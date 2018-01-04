Will Arizona Attorney General Follow Washington's Lead, Take Action Against Motel 6?

After Wednesday's news that Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6 for violating customer privacy, you might wonder: Why isn't Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich doing the same thing?

After all, we know that at least 20 people in the Phoenix area were detained after Motel 6 provided their names and room numbers to ICE. So far, Washington's investigation has turned up only six examples of that happening.

"I can't comment on whether there's an open investigation, but there has been an inquiry," Ryan Anderson, the director of communications at the Arizona AG's office, told Phoenix New Times on Wednesday.

In early October, the Attorney General's office sent a letter to Motel 6 asking the following:

1. What were your policies and procedures regarding the "Daily Guest List"? Please provide a copy of the policies and/or procedures.

2. How many of your hotel/facilities participate(d) in these policies and/or procedures regarding distribution of the Daily Guest List to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Officers?

3. Why did the above-referenced policies and/or procedures begin?

4. When did you begin the above-referenced policies and/or procedures?

5. Are the above-referenced policies and/or procedures still in effect? If not, why and when were they discontinued?

6. If you have new policies and/or procedures in place regarding distribution of "The Daily Guest List," provide a copy and state why and when the new policies and/or procedures were implemented.



Anderson confirmed that the Attorney General's office has received a response to that letter. However, because the inquiry was initiated by the civil rights division, Motel 6's response is protected under the state's Civil Rights Act. Reporters (and members of the general public) aren't able to see what it says.



As to whether any further action will be taken, Anderson said that he couldn't comment. He also said that the Attorney General's office hasn't received any civil rights complaints about Motel 6 sharing guest information with ICE. Anyone who wishes to file a complaint can do still so, via the office's website. However, it's not hard to understand why that hasn't happened, since you have to know that the form exists in the first place. In any case, the big question — which Brnovich's office couldn't comment on — is whether Motel 6 broke any state laws by sharing guest information with ICE. Washington's attorney general is accusing the chain of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act and anti-discrimination ordinance. He also cited a state Supreme Court decision that explicitly deems hotel guest registries to be private. Arizona also has anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws, but they're not identical to Washington's. So, in other words, there's no reason to assume that Brnovich would even have grounds to file a lawsuit against Motel 6.