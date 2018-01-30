Paul Gosar Demands Dreamers Be Deported from The State of the Union Address Tonight

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar, a leading contestant for Worst Human from the State of the Arizona, thinks that Dreamers should be deported if they try and attend the State of the Union address tonight.

The Republican congressman wrote in a statement that he'd already contacted the U.S. Capitol police as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking them to check the IDs of anyone who attends the State of the Union. (Presumably, they already do this, because, you know, security.)

He also argued that any "illegal aliens" attempting to go through security should be immediately arrested and deported, regardless of whether or not they'd been formally invited to the event.