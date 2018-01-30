 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Paul Gosar Demands Dreamers Be Deported from The State of the Union Address TonightEXPAND
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Paul Gosar Demands Dreamers Be Deported from The State of the Union Address Tonight

Antonia Noori Farzan | January 30, 2018 | 12:30pm
AA

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar, a leading contestant for Worst Human from the State of the Arizona, thinks that Dreamers should be deported if they try and attend the State of the Union address tonight.

The Republican congressman wrote in a statement that he'd already contacted the U.S. Capitol police as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking them to check the IDs of anyone who attends the State of the Union. (Presumably, they already do this, because, you know, security.)

Related Stories

He also argued that any "illegal aliens" attempting to go through security should be immediately arrested and deported, regardless of whether or not they'd been formally invited to the event.

On Twitter, outgoing senator Jeff Flake responded, "This is why we can't have nice things."

Though a number of Democrats are boycotting Trump's State of the Union address, plenty of others are bringing guests intended to send a political statement. According to the Huffington Post, nearly 30 Democratic lawmakers plan to bring Dreamers.

That includes Arizona congressmen Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva.

Gallego will be bringing Antonio Valdovinos, a 27-year-old DACA recipient from Phoenix who was unable to join to the Marine Corps due to his legal status. Valdovinos went on to work in grassroots activism, leading get-out-the-vote efforts for Phoenix City Council candidates. He now owns his own business, La Machine Field Operations, which works to get progressive candidates elected in Arizona.

Grijalva plans to bring Arisaid, a Dreamer from Arizona who now attends Georgetown University, he wrote in a tweet.

Last year, Gallego and Grijalva brought Angel and Jacqueline Garcia de Rayos as their guests shortly after their mother, Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, was deported. The two Mesa teenagers, who are U.S. citizens, held a press conference at the Capitol asking Trump and Congress to stop splitting up immigrant families.

"We believe it is important for Donald Trump to face the people who have been victimized by his disastrous policies," Gallego wrote in a statement at the time.

Don't expect Gosar to be sympathetic, though. In a recent Facebook post, he claimed that "Daca-aged illegals" commit a disproportionate share of crimes, including kidnapping, murder, and sexual assault. That claim was throughly debunked by the Arizona Republicbut Gosar has yet to admit that he was wrong.

 
Antonia Noori Farzan is a staff writer at New Times and an honors graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Before moving to Arizona, she worked for the New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

Popular Stories

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >