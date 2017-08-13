Here's How You Can Get Involved in the Progressive's #DontTreadOnAZ Day of Action

EXPAND Over 40 Arizona activist groups will participate in a statewide day of action on Monday called #DontTreadOnAZ. Maria Esquinca

If you're an Arizona progressive, it's time to pull up your protest pants and break out the sign-making materials.

More than 40 Arizona activist groups will participate in a statewide day of action on Monday called #DontTreadOnAZ. Indivisible groups and Resist AZ coordinated protests that will take place in 16 congressional district offices through the state today from 4-6 p.m.

Unlike many protests and marches held by Arizona progressive groups throughout the year, the day of action won't target one specific issue. Speakers will discuss myriad fundamental problems, from health care to education to the environment, according to Resist AZ spokeswoman Tanya Luken.