Here's How You Can Get Involved in the Progressive's #DontTreadOnAZ Day of Action
|
Over 40 Arizona activist groups will participate in a statewide day of action on Monday called #DontTreadOnAZ.
Maria Esquinca
If you're an Arizona progressive, it's time to pull up your protest pants and break out the sign-making materials.
More than 40 Arizona activist groups will participate in a statewide day of action on Monday called #DontTreadOnAZ. Indivisible groups and Resist AZ coordinated protests that will take place in 16 congressional district offices through the state today from 4-6 p.m.
Unlike many protests and marches held by Arizona progressive groups throughout the year, the day of action won't target one specific issue. Speakers will discuss myriad fundamental problems, from health care to education to the environment, according to Resist AZ spokeswoman Tanya Luken.
"We feel like it's time to send America forward," Luken said. "Over the last couple of decades, there's been a systematic dismantling of our rights. That's why we're gathering in a nonviolent way to make sure our voices are heard — to make sure our legislature and congressmen understand we don’t want rights to be tread on."
Luken said constituents will gather to show support for their positive leadership in districts with liberal representatives, while constituents will gather to show their opposition in districts with conservatives in office.
At the rallies, House Democrats will be encouraged to sign on to eight assorted progressive bills that run the gamut from legislation about Medicare for all to worker's rights.
Luken says Monday will be a great chance for those who haven't been politically active in the past to start getting involved.
"I personally feel democracy is a participation event," Luken said. "People need to show up and participate. They need to make phone calls... This will be a great time for people who’ve never come out to come out."
Pro tip for Arizona protest novices: Don't forget the sunscreen.
If you want to get involved in a protest, here's a list of all the events taking place Monday, organized by congressional district.
CD1: Representative Tom O’Halleran (D) - Casa Grande: 211 North Florence Street, Casa Grande
CD1: Representative Tom O’Halleran (D) - Flagstaff: 405 North Beaver Street, Flagstaff
CD1: Representative Tom O’Halleran (D) - Tucson: 3037 West Ina Road, Tucson
CD2: Representative Martha McSally (R) - Sierra Vista: 77 South Calle Portal, Sierra Vista
CD2: Representative Martha McSally (R) - Tucson: 4400 East Broadway Boulevard, #16, Tucson
CD3: Representative Raul M. Grijalva (D) - Avondale: 1412 North Central Avenue, Suite B, Avondale
CD3: Representative Raul M. Grijalva (D) - Somerton: 146 North State Avenue, Somerton
CD3: Representative Raul M. Grijalva (D) - Tucson: 101 West Irvington Road, Tucson
CD4: Representative Paul Gosar (R) - Gold Canyon: 6499 South Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon
CD4: Representative Paul Gosar (R) - Kingman: 220 North Fourth Street, Kingman
CD4: Representative Paul Gosar (R) - Prescott: 122 North Cortez Street, #104, Prescott
CD5: Representative Andy Biggs (R) - Mesa: 2509 South Power Road, #204, Mesa
CD6: Representative David Schweikert (R) - Celebrity Theatre (fundraising event for Schweikert) from 5 to 7 p.m. (all other locations are 4-6 pm): 440 North 32nd Street, Phoenix
CD7: Representative Ruben Gallego (D) - Phoenix: 411 North Central Avenue, #150, Phoenix
CD8: Representative Trent Franks (R) - Glendale: 7121 West Bell Road, #200, Glendale
CD9: Representative Krysten Sinema (D) - Phoenix: 2944 North 44th Street, #150, Phoenix
