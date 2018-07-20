Ducey Puts Brakes on Legislative Immunity After Lawmaker Brags About Speeding

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order on Friday limiting legislative immunity for lawmakers. The order empowers state law enforcement officers to cite elected officials for criminal violations such as speeding or reckless driving.

The immunity provision in the Arizona Constitution was under new scrutiny after a Republican state representative, Paul Mosley, was caught on a body camera bragging to a sheriff’s deputy about how he drives at speeds of 130 to 140 mph.

The video released last week shows an incident in March where Mosley was pulled over in La Paz County for driving 97 mph on a 55-mph road.