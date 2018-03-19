Here's What's in Governor Ducey's Gun Safety Plan for Schools

Governor Doug Ducey has formally rolled out the school safety plan that he hinted at on Twitter on Thursday, and it's already garnered criticism from Democrats and student activists who wanted to see stricter gun control measures introduced.

Here's what Ducey's plan proposes:

• Allowing parents, immediate relatives, members of law enforcement, social workers, teachers, school administrators, and mental health professionals to seek an order of protection when they think an individual is in danger of hurting themselves or others. If the order is granted, that individual would be prevented from possession or purchasing a firearm for up to 21 days, or longer if an extension is granted.

• Putting more school resource officers (a.k.a. cops) on campus.

• Allocating money (the plan doesn't specify how much) to update Arizona's Computerized Criminal History Database, which is currently only 63.6 percent complete. Ducey also wants to create an online portal so that counties can submit information electronically, and require them to do so within 24 hours. The idea here is that if someone tries to purchase a gun, the background check should accurately reflect whether or not they have a criminal history.

• Investing in more training to prepare law enforcement personnel for active shooter situations.

• Training teachers and administrators to recognize signs of mental illness in students.

• Providing $2 million of state funds, matched by $6 million in federal funding, to increase the amount of behavioral and mental health services that Arizona provides.

• Creating a tip line where people can report concerns about school safety.

• Increasing penalties for the parents of underage children who are found guilty of illegally possessing a firearm.

• Requiring judges to apply more scrutiny when former felons apply to have their gun rights restored.

• Updating the database of people who have concealed carry permits, which are sometimes used in lieu of a background check when they buy guns.

Notably, Ducey's plan doesn't tackle the so-called "gun show loophole," which makes it possible to buy a gun without a background check. That's one of the main concerns raised by Democrats in the Arizona House of Representatives. They held a press conference Monday where they argued that the governor's proposal doesn't go far enough.

Also missing? A ban on bump stocks, which Democrats and student activists with the Arizona March For Our Lives had lobbied for.

Ducey's decision to put more police officers inside schools is also likely to be controversial. Students affiliated with Puente and MEChA organized demonstrations last month where they said that they didn't want more cops on their campuses, and that the increased presence of law enforcement would put students of color at risk.

"Governor Ducey states that Arizona students have the right to feel safe in their classrooms, but placing police in our schools won't achieve that," the ACLU of Arizona pointed out. "Adding SROs will increase arrests of children for minor misbehaviors and funnel them out of the classroom into a prison cell."