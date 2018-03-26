Arizona Governor Suspends Roadway Tests of Uber's Self-Driving Cars

In a letter to Uber's CEO, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said that he was suspending the company's ability to test self-driving cars on Arizona public roads.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey informed Uber’s CEO in a letter on Monday that he was suspending the tech company’s tests of self-driving cars on Arizona roads after a pedestrian was killed on March 18.

Ducey said that he has directed the Arizona Department of Transportation to suspend Uber’s ability to test its vehicles on public roadways. In his letter to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Ducey called the fatal crash “an unquestionable failure” for public safety.

The death of the pedestrian, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, occurred late at night on March 18 when one of Uber’s self-driving cars hit her while driving in autonomous mode on Mill Avenue in Tempe. Video of the collision released by Tempe police showed the Uber driver looking down until moments before the car struck Herzberg.