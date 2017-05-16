Arizona Reacts: What Did Trump Say to Russians and When Did He Say It?

EXPAND Donald Trump sparked outrage after a report that he shared foreign intelligence with Russian officials. Flickr/Gage Skidmore

President Donald Trump caught a lot of heat after a Washington Post story said he shared U.S. intelligence with Russian officials.

The White House at first denied the story, but this morning the Commander in Tweet indicated that it was true and he had nothing to apologize for.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump wrote in a two-part tweet.