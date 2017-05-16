menu

Arizona Reacts: What Did Trump Say to Russians and When Did He Say It?

Sure, President Trump Has 'Big Heart' (and Hands), But Can He Pass Citizenship Test?


Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 12:54 p.m.
By Dillon Rosenblatt
Donald Trump sparked outrage after a report that he shared foreign intelligence with Russian officials.EXPAND
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
President Donald Trump caught a lot of heat after a Washington Post story said he shared U.S. intelligence with Russian officials.

The White House at first denied the story, but this morning the Commander in Tweet indicated that it was true and he had nothing to apologize for.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump wrote in a two-part tweet.

How do Arizona's leaders feel? Senator John McCain was the only Republican to speak out. Here's what he and others had to say through social media.

We also checked the Twitter account of former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu but found this.

Twitter

But where there's a will, there's a way. (We have more than one Twitter account; follow us at @ValleyFeverPHX).

Babeu didn't criticize Trump, but doesn't want anybody else leaking.

Dillon Rosenblatt
Dillon is social media editor at Phoenix New Times.

