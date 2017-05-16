Arizona Reacts: What Did Trump Say to Russians and When Did He Say It?
|
Donald Trump sparked outrage after a report that he shared foreign intelligence with Russian officials.
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
President Donald Trump caught a lot of heat after a Washington Post story said he shared U.S. intelligence with Russian officials.
The White House at first denied the story, but this morning the Commander in Tweet indicated that it was true and he had nothing to apologize for.
"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump wrote in a two-part tweet.
How do Arizona's leaders feel? Senator John McCain was the only Republican to speak out. Here's what he and others had to say through social media.
If true, deeply disturbing... https://t.co/gHc10i1pWv— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 15, 2017
Important reminder that we should be concerned not just about how the Russians helped @POTUS, but about how @POTUS is helping the Russians. https://t.co/SsetCoNmm7— Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) May 15, 2017
Another day, another (huge) blunder for @realDonaldTrump to cover up. https://t.co/aY4RGCnwsH— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) May 15, 2017
This report is very disturbing and, if true, jeopardizes our allies and sources in the global fight against terrorism. https://t.co/DVi5OFyvgt— Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) May 16, 2017
But @realDonaldTrump decided to open his mouth anyway? https://t.co/QkkGWJCtQf— AZ Democratic Party (@AZDemParty) May 16, 2017
One day after firing Comey, this happened... https://t.co/w4kfMY6arL— AZ Democratic Party (@AZDemParty) May 15, 2017
We also checked the Twitter account of former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu but found this.
But where there's a will, there's a way. (We have more than one Twitter account; follow us at @ValleyFeverPHX).
Babeu didn't criticize Trump, but doesn't want anybody else leaking.
Leaking to harm @POTUS is criminal & humiliating to U.S. Why has NO ONE been arrested & charged? @seanhannity https://t.co/IAvjG1qXGA— Sheriff Paul Babeu (@PaulBabeuAZ) May 16, 2017
