Here Are the Koch Brothers' 5 Favorite (and 5 Least Favorite) Arizona Legislators

Every year, the Arizona chapter of Americans For Prosperity releases a comprehensive ranking of the state's legislators. Each gets graded on their adherence to the group's right-wing agenda, and scored on a scale that ranges from "Hero of the Taxpayer" to "Hero of Big Government."

Who or what is Americans For Prosperity, you might wonder? Oh, just the group founded by the billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, who are responsible for injecting massive amounts of dark money into the state's elections.

As our sister paper, the Miami New Times, points out, "AFP denies it's simply a lobbying arm dedicated to promoting policies that help the Kochs' private agenda, but decades of reporting disputes that assertion."