What AZ Politicians Have Tweeted About Las Vegas Shooting

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on Sunday night is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The last most deadly shooting was just 16 months ago, at Pulse Night Club in June 2016.
As of this writing, 58 people are dead and more than 500 are injured, according to the statements made by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
Here is what local Arizona politicians have tweeted about the horrific terrorist attack that took place last night on American soil. Most have the same message, and some are calling for something to be done about it.
Awful, awful scene in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to the victims and their families— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 2, 2017
We continue praying & thinking of the dedicated first responders, medical staff, & volunteers who are working tirelessly to save lives.— Rep. Tom O'Halleran (@RepOHalleran) October 2, 2017
As we grieve the loss of life & pray for all those affected, words alone are not enough to heal these wounds.— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) October 2, 2017
Our deepest prayers are with Las Vegas, all those killed and injured, and their families. #PrayForVegas #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/6aZabizgdV— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 2, 2017
Heartbroken over the tragic, senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victims, families, and everyone in Las Vegas.— Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) October 2, 2017
#LasVegas violence sends a tragic shock wave through every American & we grieve with the families who have experienced unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/WAEKUm7ooq— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 2, 2017
Heartbroken & horrified by last night's tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims, their loved ones & 1st responders.— Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) October 2, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families & responders in Las Vegas. The world shouldn't be awoken by such pain and terror..1/3— Jevin D. Hodge (@JevinforAZ) October 2, 2017
I am deeply saddened by last night's devastating shooting in Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.— Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) October 2, 2017
Horrific mass murder in Las Vegas. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and first responders. Phoenix is with you.— Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) October 2, 2017
The weapons used in Las Vegas are designed to do a massive amount of damage. Prayer alone can't stop that. Only Congress can help stop it.— Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) October 2, 2017
To honor & remember the victims of the #LasVegasShooting, flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Oct 6— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 2, 2017
I want to know when our law makers are going to stop offering thoughts and prayers and start offering solutions to stop domestic terrorism!— Redeem Robinson (@RedeemRobinson) October 2, 2017
My first read of the day. My heart goes out to each and every person and family affected by this horrific tragedy. https://t.co/BTUHLh85r2— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 2, 2017
Prayers & love for those affected by the horrible killing in Vegas - victims, families, 1st responders, doctors, nurses, performers, all pic.twitter.com/bKhegOi3Ek— Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) October 2, 2017
I'm totally heartbroken this morning. Please join me in praying for the victims, their families and for the entire @CityOfLasVegas.— Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 2, 2017
If you are trying to locate a loved one, please call: 1-866-535-5654. #LasVegasShooting— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 2, 2017
I am following the details of the horrific shooting that happened in Las Vegas. My heart breaks as I pray for victims and their families.— Rep. Trent Franks (@RepTrentFranks) October 2, 2017
Praying for the victims in the #LasVegas shooting. May God bless and heal their families.— Senator Steve Smith (@senstevesmith) October 2, 2017
State legislatures can also play a role— Rep. Athena Salman (@AthenaSalman) October 2, 2017
Republicans in #AZLeg passed a law this year banning background checks on private gun sales #SB1122 https://t.co/MkQOnzRHhX
