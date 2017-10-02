 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey offered prayers for victims of Las Vegas shootingEXPAND
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey offered prayers for victims of Las Vegas shooting
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

What AZ Politicians Have Tweeted About Las Vegas Shooting

Dillon Rosenblatt | October 2, 2017 | 10:23am
AA

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on Sunday night is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The last most deadly shooting was just 16 months ago, at Pulse Night Club in June 2016.

As of this writing, 58 people are dead and more than 500 are injured, according to the statements made by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Related Stories

Here is what local Arizona politicians have tweeted about the horrific terrorist attack that took place last night on American soil. Most have the same message, and some are calling for something to be done about it.

 
Dillon is social media editor at Phoenix New Times.

Popular Stories

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >