What AZ Politicians Have Tweeted About Las Vegas Shooting

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on Sunday night is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The last most deadly shooting was just 16 months ago, at Pulse Night Club in June 2016.

As of this writing, 58 people are dead and more than 500 are injured, according to the statements made by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Here is what local Arizona politicians have tweeted about the horrific terrorist attack that took place last night on American soil. Most have the same message, and some are calling for something to be done about it.