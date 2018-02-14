 


Arizona Reacts to South Florida Shooting on Twitter
Wikimedia Commons/Miami New Times

Dillon Rosenblatt | February 14, 2018 | 2:59pm
We are only 45 days into 2018 and there has been yet another school shooting, this one in Broward County, Florida. It is at least the 18th school shooting of the year

The exact number of fatalities at Stoneman Douglas High School remains unknown, but there have been reports of at least 14 victims as of this writing. The shooter is apparently in custody, but it is still considered an active scene. Read the coverage from our sister paper, Miami New Times.

Here is what Arizona politicians have been saying on Twitter about the latest school shooting:

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times.

