Arizona Reacts to South Florida Shooting on Twitter

We are only 45 days into 2018 and there has been yet another school shooting, this one in Broward County, Florida. It is at least the 18th school shooting of the year.
The exact number of fatalities at Stoneman Douglas High School remains unknown, but there have been reports of at least 14 victims as of this writing. The shooter is apparently in custody, but it is still considered an active scene. Read the coverage from our sister paper, Miami New Times.
Here is what Arizona politicians have been saying on Twitter about the latest school shooting:
Our prayers are with the victims, families and community at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, as well as all the first responders and medical professionals at the scene.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 14, 2018
We are horrified by the tragedy unfolding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave first responders working to keep students and teachers safe.— Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) February 14, 2018
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Praying for those affected by the terrible events in Florida - awaiting more information - parents, students, teachers, administrators, first responders, all #MarjoryStonemanDouglas High School #CoralSprings https://t.co/H1EhzBTmIp— Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) February 14, 2018
The safety and security of our children should be our nation’s first and foremost priority. They should not feel threatened or afraid in the classroom. As we await answers from Parkland, Florida, I ask you to keep these young Americans and their families in your prayers.— Rep. Tom O'Halleran (@RepOHalleran) February 14, 2018
THIS IS NOT NORMAL— Jevin D. Hodge (@JevinforAZ) February 14, 2018
NOT ONE MORE
My heart is completely broken
My love goes out to the students, teachers, families, and the entire Parkland, Florida community. https://t.co/wC10lAhfUu
We are praying for the victims and their families in Parkland, Florida. May God look after them and all of the first responders who are on the scene.— Steve Montenegro (@SteveMontenegro) February 14, 2018
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!