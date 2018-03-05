Arizona Legislator Isela Blanc Arrested During DACA Sit-In at National Mall

State representative Isela Blanc, a Democrat from Tempe, has been arrested in Washington, D.C., during a sit-in at the National Mall.

Blanc, who used to be undocumented, traveled to D.C. on Sunday with members of LUCHA to protest Congress' inability to pass legislation that would protect young undocumented immigrants who were brought to America as children.

She wrote in a statement, "I’ve been undocumented, I know the fear and anxiety the Dreamers feel. I’m also an elected official, so I know what it means to reach the American Dream, which is all they want. I have a moral obligation to fight for them.”