Arizona Republic Loses Longtime Sportswriters Paul Coro and Paola Boivin

The Arizona Republic has said goodbye to two of its best-known sportswriters, leaving a hole in the paper's sports desk that won't easily be filled.

Paul Coro left his longtime gig covering the Phoenix Suns late last month, leaving co-workers and Suns fans wondering what happened and if he left of his own volition.

He told New Times on Wednesday that he was looking at new opportunities and intends to stay in Phoenix but didn't want to elaborate.

Coro worked at the Republic for 19 years before his departure, covering Arizona Diamondbacks baseball before switching to Suns coverage in 2004. In a 2012 article about him on NBA.com, Coro described his job as the achievement of a lifelong dream.

A tweet on Tuesday by the fan site Phoenix Suns Insider is drawing numerous well-wishes for Coro as well as disappointment about the Republic's loss.

"One of the best to ever do it," wrote Twitter user J. Serna. "Great person and will be missed. Very talented, he'll be back."

Really excited. Amazing environment.Grateful for all opportunities @azcsports gave me. Will still be doing a bit of work w them thru Final 4 https://t.co/3C8Ix6yI4B — Paola Boivin (@PaolaBoivin) January 4, 2017

Also on Wednesday, Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication announced that it recently hired sports columnist Paola Boivin as a faculty member. In 2015, the news release notes, the school launched undergraduate- and graduate-degree programs for sports journalism. Boivin started with the Republic in 1994.

"Paola is not only an in-depth, thoughtful, and insightful sports journalist and commentator, but an excellent teacher and a wonderful role model for the many women we have at ASU interested in careers in sports media," Cronkite Dean Christopher Callahan said in a prepared statement.

On her Twitter site, Boivin writes that she'll continue to write freelance articles and will "still be doing a bit of work" for the Republic's Final Four college-basketball coverage.

Nicole Carroll, the Republic's editor and vice president of news, told ASU: "We’ve been fortunate to have Paola on our team. Now, she’ll be guiding the next generation of sports journalists at ASU. We’re happy for her – and for them."