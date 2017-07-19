menu

Arizona U.S. Senator John McCain has Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

Out of Hell, Into the Blaze: These Women Firefighters Are Like No Other Crew in Arizona


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Arizona U.S. Senator John McCain has Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 5:48 p.m.
By Ray Stern
U.S. Senator John McCainEXPAND
U.S. Senator John McCain
Miriam Wasser
A A

Arizona U.S. Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a serious form of brain cancer.

McCain underwent surgery on July 14 to remove a blood clot above his left eye, and a tissue sample later showed evidence of the "primary brain tumor," according to a statement from his office.

"Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria," McCain's office reported. "The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Related Stories

"The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery 'amazingly well' and his underlying health is excellent."

The statement continued:

"Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate."

Glioblastoma is often associated with a short life expectancy. McCain will turn 81 on August 29.

"With optimal treatment, patients with GBs have a median survival of less than one year," according to an online medical-journal article. "About 2 percent of patients survive three years."

Upcoming Events

The news brought an immediate rush of support on social media for the longtime senator, who was reelected to a sixth term in November.

His daughter, Meghan McCain, said on Twitter that the family now lives with "the anxiety of what comes next."

"It won't surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father," she wrote. "He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: But it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."

Ray Stern
Ray has worked as a newspaper reporter in Arizona for more than two decades. He's won many awards for his reporting, including the Arizona Press Club's Don Bolles Award for Investigative Journalism.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >