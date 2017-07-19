Arizona U.S. Senator John McCain has Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

EXPAND U.S. Senator John McCain Miriam Wasser

Arizona U.S. Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a serious form of brain cancer.

McCain underwent surgery on July 14 to remove a blood clot above his left eye, and a tissue sample later showed evidence of the "primary brain tumor," according to a statement from his office.

"Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria," McCain's office reported. "The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.