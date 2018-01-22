Here's How Much Arizona Spent to Keep Grand Canyon Open During Shutdown

The Grand Canyon was open for business this weekend, but these publicity stunts don't come free.

Despite a federal government shutdown, the Grand Canyon was open this weekend in part because of a pledge from Governor Doug Ducey. "Don't change your travel plans," he wrote on Twitter. "Arizona is open for business and so is the Grand Canyon!"

But publicly contrasting your state with a dysfunctional federal government doesn't come free. We now know how much Arizona chipped in to keep the gates open at the Grand Canyon.

According to Ducey spokesperson Daniel Scarpinato, Arizona transferred $187,873 to the Department of the Interior this morning to cover the costs of keeping the park open.