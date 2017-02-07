Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate To Canada" Ever Since The Election

New Times Photo-Illustration/Source image: Shutterstock.com

Within hours of polls closing on Election Day, Canada's immigration site crashed as thousands of Americans started plotting ways to flee the country.

Apparently, Arizonans (or at least the 51 percent who voted for a candidate other than Donald Trump) can take partial credit.

Estately, a real estate site that periodically analyzes Google search trends, found that ever since the election, Arizona residents have been searching for "How to emigrate to Canada" at a higher rate than people in any other state besides New Hampshire.

New Hampshire is right next door to Canada, so that one makes sense. You can pick up Quebec-based radio stations throughout the northern half of the state. Drive too far north and your cell provider will hit you with a "Welcome to Canada!" message before you've even reached the border.