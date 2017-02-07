Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate To Canada" Ever Since The Election
Within hours of polls closing on Election Day, Canada's immigration site crashed as thousands of Americans started plotting ways to flee the country.
Apparently, Arizonans (or at least the 51 percent who voted for a candidate other than Donald Trump) can take partial credit.
Estately, a real estate site that periodically analyzes Google search trends, found that ever since the election, Arizona residents have been searching for "How to emigrate to Canada" at a higher rate than people in any other state besides New Hampshire.
New Hampshire is right next door to Canada, so that one makes sense. You can pick up Quebec-based radio stations throughout the northern half of the state. Drive too far north and your cell provider will hit you with a "Welcome to Canada!" message before you've even reached the border.
Arizona is less obvious. Why would people accustomed to sunny, 75-degree winters want to move to Canada, where the current temperature is 15 degrees in Ottawa, 8 in Quebec City, and -9 in Calgary? (Yes, that's in Fahrenheit.)
Maybe it has something to do with the massive number of Canadian snowbirds who have been moving here in record numbers. You could say it's our turn to return the favor.
And looking at what people have been googling in other states — "Russian prostitutes" in Iowa, "Martin Shkreli dog poop" in Illinois — it's hard to blame anyone for wanting to leave the country.
Other popular post-election searches in Arizona include "Starbucks boycott," "What is the A.C.A.?" (hint: it's that thing you hated until you realized you were about to lose your health insurance) and "Autocracy: Rules for Survival", an essay by Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen that provides cautionary advice from someone who witnessed Vladimir Putin's rise to power.
Meanwhile, our neighbors in New Mexico appear to be considerably more excited about the new administration: They've been searching for Border Patrol jobs.
