Arizona's Top Baby Names of 2016

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released its list of the top 100 names given to babies born in Arizona in 2016. The department has been publishing the annual list – which is based on birth certificates submitted to the AZDHS Bureau of Vital Records – on its website since 2009 (click here for previous lists), and an overview shows only the slightest of changes.

This year, the top boys' name the previous two years, Noah, dropped to second place, as did the five-year top girls' name, Sophia. (Though if you combine "Sophia" with the variant "Sofia," you're right back in first place, and solidly.) They were usurped by Liam and Emma in 2016, on a list that leans a little British and Hebrew-derived.

Here are the top 10 boys' and girls' names for babies born in Arizona this year, along with the derivation of each name according to behindthename.com. Click here to compare to a less-scientifically compiled list of the most popular boys' and girls' names nationwide.

Top 10 Boys' Names in Arizona

1. Liam (404 certificates) – originally the Irish short form of William, from the Germanic Wilhelm, meaning "desire" and "protection."

2. Noah (394 certificates) – of English/biblical origins, meaning "rest" and "comfort."

3. Daniel (322 certificates) – from the Hebrew name translated as "God is my judge."

4. Sebastian (309 certificates) – from the Latin Sebastianus, which meant "from Sebaste," a town in Asia Minor.

5. Alexander (298 certificates) – from the Greek Alexandros, meaning "defending men."

6. Michael (295 certificates) – of Hebrew origin (Micha, or Mikha'el: "Who is like God?")

7. Julian (285 certificates) – derived from the Roman Julius; a popular name in England since the Middle Ages.

8. Oliver (268 certificates) – this Norman French name evolved from an Old Norse or Germanic name based on the Latin word for "olive tree."

9. Benjamin (267 certificates) – derived from the Hebrew Binyamin, which means "son of the south," "son of the right hand," and "son of my sorrow."

10. Mason (267 certificates) – an English surname meaning "stoneworker."

Top 10 Girls' Names in Arizona

1. Emma (419 certificates) – A Germanic variation of "ermin," which means "whole" or "universal."

2. Sophia (411 certificates) – Greek for "wisdom."

3. Olivia (385 certificates) – This name, possibly a female variant of Oliver, was first used by William Shakespeare in his play Twelfth Night.

4. Mia (382 certificates) – A Scandinavian form of Maria, from the Italian word for "mine."

5. Isabella (345 certificates) – Latin form of Isabel, from the 12th century name Elizabeth, a Hebrew name meaning "God is my oath."

6. Ava (267 certificates) – English variant of the Biblical Eve, meaning "to breathe."

7. Emily (267 certificates) – English feminine form of Emil, from a Roman family name meaning "rival."

8. Sofia (263 certificates) – see Sophia (no. 2)

9. Abigail (242 certificates) – from the Hebrew Avigayil, which means "my father is joy."

10. Charlotte (234 certificates) – French feminine diminutive of Charles, from Karl, derived from the Germanic word for "man."

Top Boys' and Girls' Names in Recent Years:

2015: Noah, Sophia

2014: Noah, Sophia

2013: Liam, Sophia

2012: Jacob, Sophia

2011: Jacob, Sophia

2010: Jacob, Isabella

2009: Jacob, Isabella

