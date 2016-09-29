menu

Best of Phoenix 2016


Best of Phoenix 2016

Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:01 a.m.
By staff
Best of Phoenix 2016
Roy Wasson Valle for New Times
Even as some clamor for a wall, the border between Arizona and Mexico grows ever more indistinct. The way we at New Times see it, the choice is to bury one's head in the desert sand and suffocate, or to revel in it and thrive on the multifarious nutrients of one's kaleidoscopic culture.

This being an election year "Best of Phoenix" season and all, you can guess where we're going with that line of thought.

We've spent the past year scouring the city for the best people, places, and things our hometown has to offer.

And we are proud once again to present the 2016 Best of Phoenix.

