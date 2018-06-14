Take a Hit of 'Cannabis News' With Nick Meyers Each Week in Phoenix New Times

Phoenix New Times now puts more milligrams of journalistic cannabinoids in your Thursday mornings with its new weekly feature, "Cannabis News."
Each week, in the pages of New Times' medical cannabis advertising section, Chronicals, we'll offer a news story about the most interesting people, products, or service in the industry. It won't be for everyone — just savvy consumers and patients who want the straight dope on what has become a dizzying, ever-expanding cornucopia of marijuana-related offerings and opportunities.
Best of all, this space will be the second home of one of the state's premier medical-marijuana writers, Nick Meyers. Be sure to check out his first article in this week's print edition, on newsstands each Thursday, which covers the secrets of success behind local ganjapreneur Marvina Thomas.
Meyers has covered the ever-expanding, state-legal medical cannabis industry for the Tucson Weekly for two years, and looks forward to the advent of legalized adult-use in Arizona. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, he has lived in Tucson since 2009. He's in his last year of majoring in journalism and philosophy, politics, economics and law at the University of Arizona.
Besides his high-quality work on cannabis issues, Meyers has also worked as news editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat, assistant news editor for the Tucson Weekly, and graced the pages — including the front page — of the Arizona Daily Star as an apprentice. We don't mind referring you to the competition in this case: If you don't already read Meyers' medical cannabis articles in the Weekly, you might as well start now.
The New Times Cannabis News article will also be published online each week, following our print version. We'll feature other writers (including yours truly) in the space on occasion to give Meyers time to research loftier topics.
We aim to boost our coverage of this budding industry each week, and to raise your cannabis IQ. If you have story ideas, tips, new services or products you'd like us to feature, or know of amazing people in the industry whose story should not go unsung, please drop us a line.
