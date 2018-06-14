Take a Hit of 'Cannabis News' With Nick Meyers Each Week in Phoenix New Times

Nick Meyers' work will be featured in the new Cannabis News section in print and online in Phoenix New Times .

Phoenix New Times now puts more milligrams of journalistic cannabinoids in your Thursday mornings with its new weekly feature, "Cannabis News."

Each week, in the pages of New Times' medical cannabis advertising section, Chronicals, we'll offer a news story about the most interesting people, products, or service in the industry. It won't be for everyone — just savvy consumers and patients who want the straight dope on what has become a dizzying, ever-expanding cornucopia of marijuana-related offerings and opportunities.

Best of all, this space will be the second home of one of the state's premier medical-marijuana writers, Nick Meyers. Be sure to check out his first article in this week's print edition, on newsstands each Thursday, which covers the secrets of success behind local ganjapreneur Marvina Thomas.