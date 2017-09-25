Cardinals, Cowboys Make Separate Statements During National Anthem

The Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys took different approaches to observing the national anthem before their nationally televised Monday Night Football game, ending a weekend of protests in the National Football League.

ESPN reported that the teams had been discussing a joint demonstration, but finally decided to go their own ways.

The Cowboys, with owner Jerry Jones, all kneeled in the center of Phoenix Stadium before the anthem played as a show of respecting "equality and ... unity," according to ESPN. Jones had previously said he would fire anyone who knelt during the anthem, even though the players are covered by a Collective Bargaining Agreement.