Cardinals, Cowboys Make Separate Statements During National Anthem

The Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys took different approaches to observing the national anthem before their nationally televised Monday Night Football game, ending a weekend of protests in the National Football League.
ESPN reported that the teams had been discussing a joint demonstration, but finally decided to go their own ways.
The Cowboys, with owner Jerry Jones, all kneeled in the center of Phoenix Stadium before the anthem played as a show of respecting "equality and ... unity," according to ESPN. Jones had previously said he would fire anyone who knelt during the anthem, even though the players are covered by a Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The Cardinals locked arms during the anthem.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Cowboys chose to kneel before the national anthem, while the Cardinals locked arms during it. pic.twitter.com/RupKOGFfXn— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 26, 2017
The displays were in response by comments and tweets by President Donald Trump that any player who kneeled during the anthem was a "son of a bitch" and should be fired. His remarks were angrily rebutted by players, coaches, owners and league officials.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick touched off the demonstrations last season, he said, to protest police brutality against black men.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!