Sign Plastered Over at Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix
|
Only the address was left visible at Chinese Cultural Center
Molly Longman
When employees arrived at the Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center near 44th and Van Buren streets this morning, something was missing
At least one sign in front of the historical site signifying the cultural center had been plastered and painted over, leaving only the physical address.
Members of the Chinese and Asian-American communities say the removal of the cultural center's name from the sign was the result of a recent change in ownership.
Tenants at the center and members of the Chinese-American community have been attempting to negotiate with the new owner of the property, True North Companies, since the Scottsdale-based company purchased the property in June, according to Thomas Simon, a consultant for the Chinese United Association of Greater Phoenix.
Upcoming Events
-
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins
TicketsFri., Sep. 22, 6:40pm
-
Arizona Cardinals Game Zone - 9/25 - Not A Game Ticket
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 2:15pm
-
Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 5:30pm
-
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 6:40pm
-
WWE Smackdown Live
TicketsTue., Sep. 26, 4:45pm
"They won't return calls, but have time in the middle of the night to sneak out and cover up the cultural name on the front of the building," Simon said. "It just says volumes. It just says 'shove it.' That's how [the community is] taking it."
True North Companies Chief Executive Officer David Tedesco did not return a call from Phoenix New Times.
Simon said members of the community are holding a press conference at 4:45 p.m. today at the restaurant Szechwan Palace in the cultural center to discuss the disheartening move to mar their signs.
"The Chinese people are very respectful, and they're taking this as a sign of disrespect," Simon said.
Related Location
668 N. 44th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Canelo vs. Golovkin PPV Viewing Party - Arizona Room
TicketsSat., Sep. 16, 6:00pm
-
Phoenix Rising Football Club vs. Real Monarchs
TicketsSat., Sep. 16, 7:30pm
-
Phoenix Suns
TicketsFri., Sep. 22, 6:00pm
-
Comedian Josh Wolf
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!