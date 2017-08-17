Sign Plastered Over at Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix

EXPAND Only the address was left visible at Chinese Cultural Center Molly Longman

When employees arrived at the Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center near 44th and Van Buren streets this morning, something was missing

At least one sign in front of the historical site signifying the cultural center had been plastered and painted over, leaving only the physical address.

Members of the Chinese and Asian-American communities say the removal of the cultural center's name from the sign was the result of a recent change in ownership.