Chinese ASU Student Took Video of Women in Restroom Stalls, Police Say

EXPAND An international student took video and photos of women using the restroom at the Education Lecture Hall, police say. Google Maps

A Chinese Arizona State University student took video and pictures of at least six women using a restroom at ASU on Monday night, police say.

His female victims struck back, though, stopping him after he came out of the restroom, taking his phone, and holding him at the scene until cops showed up.

Xianyuan Zhang, 21, was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of unlawful recording, a felony. He was still in the Maricopa County Jail on Wednesday and hasn't yet posted a $5,000 bond. Police say he shouldn't be released before his October 4 court date because he's a Chinese national with no family ties in Arizona.

Zhang lives off campus in Tempe, and is an undergraduate student seeking a bachelor's degree in communication, ASU's website shows.

Xiaoyuan Zhang Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

As he would later tell police, Zhang was looking for the men's room on Monday night in the Education Lecture Hall, 100 East Gammage Parkway, but couldn't find it. He went into the women's restroom instead. While there, he reportedly said, he decided to do some filming.

Sitting in the center stall, he shot video and pictures of at least six women — all students — who were using the toilets next to him.

Katy Harris, spokeswoman for the ASU Police Department, says the images all contain nudity and clearly show the people being recorded. Police were not able to release redacted photos or the initial report. Details about the case come from Harris and the booking sheet filed by police in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Apparently, one or more of the victims saw what Zhang was doing. Several women confronted him when he came out of the restroom. They "detained" him and took his phone so he couldn't delete anything, police say.

Someone called police, who showed up around 9:30 p.m. The officers received Zhang's permission to search the phone, and he gave officers the password.

"The victims were able to identify who was in the video by watching them," the booking sheets says.

ASU police called in Officer Eric Wang, who speaks Mandarin, to help interview Zhang, Harris says.

Back at the ASU police station, Zhang confessed that he had a "dirty mind" and that he had a history of taking pictures and video under women's skirts. He said he had deleted some of the images.

Harris says a background check showed no previous criminal history, and ASU detectives had no previous run-ins with him.

When asked how this might affect Zhang's status as a student, ASU's media relations department issued the following statement:

"Federal laws governing student privacy and state regulations prevent the university from discussing the details of an individual student’s situation.

"Arizona State University sets high standards for student behavior which are reflected in the Student Code of Conduct.

"Additionally, students are bound by local, state, and federal laws. The Student Code of Conduct embodies the values of the university community – including respect for other members of that community and we hold our students accountable for meeting those standards."

If you think Zhang took a video or picture of you and want to report it, or have information about the case, call ASU police at 480-965-3456.

