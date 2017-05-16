Phoenix PD Trying to Catch Deadliest Catch Star Jake Harris

The Deadliest Catch star is wanted in Phoenix. MCSO

On TV, the Deadliest Catch is all about the mortal dangers of hauling up crab in the Bering Sea.

Now a crab fisherman who once “starred” on the show is the subject of a game of catch-and-release of his own on the streets of Phoenix.

A Maricopa Superior Court judge issued a bench warrant last Friday for the re-arrest of Jacob Charles Harris, better known to fans of the Discovery Channel hit as Jake Harris.