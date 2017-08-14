A Little Downtown Phoenix Magic: The Lone Drummer on a Saturday Night

This past week was too depressing to write about. North Korea. Nuclear missiles. Charlottesville, Virginia. White supremacists. (Just say it Mr. President: White. Supremacist. Terrorists.) Oh, yeah, and Paul Manafort, and FBI raids. Almost forgot about you.

But who wants to relive all that? Instead, I'm going to take us back to late Saturday night, August 5, a couple of hours before the week began. For both of you who read to the end of my last column, I finished my night in downtown Phoenix walking alone on First Street, north of Roosevelt Street, until I encountered a solitary drummer, Gabriel Herrera.

Drummer Gabriel Hererra with the lights of downtown Phoenix behind him Courtesy of Fokal Pointe