DPS Closes Ramp at I-10 and 16th Street for Trump Protest


DPS Closes Ramp at I-10 and 16th Street for Trump Protest

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 5:55 p.m.
By Staff Article
Two members of a small crowd that gathered Friday to protest President Donald Trump.
Two members of a small crowd that gathered Friday to protest President Donald Trump.
Kurtis Barton
Arizona Department of Public Safety officers were in full riot gear Friday afternoon after closing the ramp to 1-10 from 16th Street to accomodate a protest against President Donald Trump.

The protest was announced on Facebook.

A small crowd was gathered on the 1-10 overpass by 5 p.m. Friday..

Check with phoenixnewtimes.com for more details.

Staff Article

