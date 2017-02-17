DPS Closes Ramp at I-10 and 16th Street for Trump Protest
|
Two members of a small crowd that gathered Friday to protest President Donald Trump.
Kurtis Barton
Arizona Department of Public Safety officers were in full riot gear Friday afternoon after closing the ramp to 1-10 from 16th Street to accomodate a protest against President Donald Trump.
The protest was announced on Facebook.
A small crowd was gathered on the 1-10 overpass by 5 p.m. Friday..
Check with phoenixnewtimes.com for more details.
