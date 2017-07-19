A Drone's-Eye View of the Payson Flash Flood

Payson resident Aaron Witte offered his drone services to the search and rescue teams on the third and fourth day of the quest to find Hector Miguel Garnica.

The drones, costing between $1,800 and $2,700, were used Monday and Tuesday to fly above the search crews and provide an aerial shot of the East Verde River.

Witte hooked the drones up to a TV screen so law enforcement could watch the footage in real time. Search and rescue teams continue to grow, adding up to 125 members on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Republic.