Republican Lesko, Democrat Tipirneni Way Ahead in Congressional District 8 Primary

A count of early ballots shows Debbie Lesko in the lead for the Republican primary in Congressional District 8, with Hiral Tipirneni likely to receive the Democratic nomination.

Of the 12 Republican candidates, Lesko is currently leading with 36 percent of the vote, followed by Steve Montenegro (24 percent) and Phil Lovas (23 percent).

According to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, the vast majority of 101,419 early ballots have been counted. A little over 8,000 voters cast their ballots in person today, and those results are currently being tabulated.

On the Democratic ticket, Hiral Tipirneni has received 20,121 votes so far, or 59 percent of the total. Brianna Westbrook has received 14,012 votes.

Though the general election isn't until April, it's effectively a done deal after today. Congressional District 8 is super conservative — it went for Trump by 21 points — and the chances of a Democrat winning are negligible.

At this point, it's hard to say whether Montenegro's widely publicized flirtation with a female staffer cost him the election. Before news of the scandal broke, polling showed him tied with Lesko for the lead. But by last Tuesday night, when 12 News aired the first story about Montenegro's text messages, approximately 75 percent of Republican voters had turned in their ballots — meaning that they may have already rejected him for reasons unrelated to his extramarital activities.

In any case, with two female candidates facing off in the general election, it seems safe to say the Arizona GOP no longer needs to fear "another Roy Moore situation." And we all get to avoid the irony of a congressman resigning over a scandal involving a female staffer, only to be replaced by someone who turned out to have their own baggage when it comes to female staffers.

Lesko, the current frontrunner, faced a minor scandal of her own last week: The Yellow Sheet Report discovered that she'd taken $50,000 from her state Senate campaign committee and donated it to a super PAC, which then spent nearly $50,000 on her congressional race. Though technically legal, the arrangement is ethically questionable, and Lesko's two main rivals were quick to accuse of her illegal money laundering — prompting her to threaten to sue for defamation.

Despite all the drama of the past week, Election Day appears to have been uneventful. The main highlight was when ABC15 caught Phil Lovas campaigning right outside a polling location, which is illegal. (You're supposed to be at least 75 feet away.) Lovas told the Associated Press that it was an "honest mistake."

We'll continue to update this story as results come in.

Update, 10:39 p.m.: The latest update from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office has Steve Montenegro trailing Phil Lovas for third place in the Republican primary. Debbie Lesko currently has 25,508 votes, while Lovas has 17,031 and Montenegro is at 16,987. Both Lovas and Montenegro have already conceded the race.

