What Arizona Politicians Are Tweeting About the End of DACA
Senator Jeff Flake was one of the Arizona politicians who tweeted about Trump's decision to end DACA.
President Donald Trump announced today his decision to wind down the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program. Here's a sampling of what Arizona politicians are tweeting in response to the announcement.
...and are a poor substitute for permanent, bipartisan legislation to fix our broken immigration system. 2/5— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 5, 2017
DREAMers make our city and country stronger. Their fight is our fight. They are being used as political pawns by Trump. That's just wrong.— Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) September 5, 2017
Now it's up to Congress to pass the DREAM Act. It's well past time; let's get it done.— Kyrsten Sinema (@RepSinema) September 5, 2017
I know dreamers, they fought when no one else would. I learned a lot from them, I will fight as hard as they have taught me.— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 5, 2017
I agree with @POTUS that it's time to get rid of #DACA!— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) September 5, 2017
.@POTUS's decision on #DACA is wrong approach at a time when both sides need to compromise on #immigration reform https://t.co/kPBCUhJ2m4 pic.twitter.com/5stY5spxOC— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 5, 2017
Our nation just failed some of the very best Americans and their families today. #DACA pic.twitter.com/h3n9vKgRkB— Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) September 5, 2017
