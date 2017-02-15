Everything You Want to Know About Candidate Noah Dyer's Sex Life (and Much More)

Noah Dyer

Last time we updated you about Noah Dyer, he had just announced that he wanted to spend a year living with zero privacy.

He'd livestream for 24 hours a day, all 365 days of the year, he promised — but he needed $300,000 so that he could hire eight full-time employees to document his life.

Dyer's Kickstarter only raised $1,087, so the experiment didn't get too far. But now he has a new goal in mind: He wants to be Arizona's next governor.

His campaign website is, shall we say, different.

Among other things, it notes that he's a hobby stage hypnotist and "has traveled throughout India." There's a downloadable 66-page PDF of all the books that he's read as an adult (it's heavy on self-help and Steve Jobs biographies.)

And then there's the tab titled "Scandal and Controversy."

Some choice excerpts:

"Noah has had both deep and casual sexual experiences with all kinds of women. He is an advocate of open relationships. He’s had group sex and sex with married women. He has sent and received intimate texts and pictures, and occasionally recorded video during sex. Noah has always been forthright with his partners. All of his relationships have been legal and consensual, never coercive, or abusive, and he condemns such behavior. Noah is unapologetic about his sexual choices, and wishes others the same safety and confidence as they express themselves."

"Noah has a negative net worth, given that he has nearly $100,000 in student loan debt. His income based loan repayment plan is actually insufficient to cover the interest, and his balance grows every year. During the recession, Noah used credit card cash advances to pay tens of thousands of dollars in child support. He paid some of those debts in full, but ended up settling some those debts individually for anywhere from $0.25 to $0.75 to the dollar. He also sold his home in a short sale."

Dyer includes a explanation for why he's put all this information on his webpage: he thinks that political campaigns spend too much time digging up dirt on their opponents, and too little time talking about real issues. Which is true. That doesn't make it any less weird, though.

By comparison, Dyer's platform seems almost normal. He supports legalizing marijuana, welcoming immigrants, teaching computer programming in kindergarten, and investing in sustainable energy.

He also believes that people who earn more than $150,000 a year "should spend time relaxing and financially enriching others, and should stop activities designed to further increase their personal incomes."

We look forward to watching him challenge Robert Sedona in 2018.