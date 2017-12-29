Arizona Approves Deal: Feds Can't Drag Wild Horses Away From Salt River

Wild horse fans are pleased with the progress between state and federal parties to allow the animals to live at the Salt River.

Horse advocates are cheering progress between Arizona and the federal government on a plan that will allow wild horses to continue to roam the Salt River.

The plan, approved by the Arizona Attorney General's Office on Friday, finalizes a horse management deal that will be overseen by the Arizona Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service.

The new management program averted a U.S. Forest Service plan to remove around 100 horses from the Salt River and Tonto National Forest because of safety concerns about nearby highways. Just two years ago, the herd of wild horses was going to be rounded up and auctioned off.