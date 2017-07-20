O.J. Simpson Is Free and Ronald Goldman's Dad's Not Happy About It

O.J. Simpson from better times. He will be released from prison on October 1.

O.J. Simpson is officially on parole — and one metro Phoenix father isn't happy about it.

A Nevada parole board cast the four votes that will set Simpson free on the streets, come October 1. And those four votes mean a lot to Fred Goldman.

Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who was killed along with Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, expressed his disdain for the idea of Simpson going free in an interview on Good Morning America Thursday morning.

"I think his whole history of violence, ignoring the law, no respect for the law, no remorse for virtually anything he’s ever done, is an indication of who he is as a person,” Goldman said in the interview. “I don’t think there’s any reason to think that he’s going to be a decent human being in society. I think he’s proved otherwise.”

After serving nine years of an armed robbery sentence for his role in a 2007 clash involving sports memorabilia in Las Vegas, Simpson bowed his head and clasped his hands together after hearing the final decision of the board.

The board said their decision to offer parole had to do with good behavior in prison, as well as Simpson having a support system.

Simpson’s guilty verdict in the robbery came 13 years after being acquitted in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, Fred Goldman’s son. The parole board said the 1995 acquittal was not a factor in their decision to grant parole.

On the Thursday morning talk show, Goldman, who only suspected Simpson would get parole at the time, lamented what it would it would mean for his family to have Simpson out from behind bars.

“[I’ll] never get the justice,” Goldman said. “Ron never gets to spend his life doing what he wanted to do. We’ll never get to share his life and the killer will walk free and get to do whatever he wants.”

The 12 charges Simpson served time for after the confrontation in the Nevada hotel, including armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping, didn’t have anything to do with the murder trial involving Goldman’s son, but the Goldman family has said having Simpson behind bars made them feel safe and enabled them to go on with their daily lives.

"What’s troubling to me is that, not only [O.J.], but the whole system gives second chances to violent felons or, for that matter, anyone in jail," Goldman said. "Ron doesn’t get a second chance."