Stockbroker Turned Hells Angel Extradited to Arizona 17 Years After Woman Murdered

A Hells Angel wanted for the 2001 murder of Cynthia Garcia was extradited to Arizona from Argentina, and arrested at Sky Harbor International Airport on July 17.

Paul Merle Eischeid, now 46, was arrested in 2003 in the gruesome murder of Garcia outside a Hells Angel hangout in Mesa. Court records allege that Eischeid and a fellow Hells Angel – Kevin Augustiniak – became involved in an argument with Garcia after she criticized the criminal activities at one of their clubhouses.

Eischeid and Augustiniak punched Garcia in the face, and when she fell to the ground, stomped on her head until she lost consciousness, according to reports. They then dragged her – limp, but still alive – to a car and threw her into the trunk. The men drove to a remote part of the Mesa desert, court documents state, and stabbed Garcia in the neck, torso, and head until she died.

Paul Merle Eischeid, 46. MCSO.org