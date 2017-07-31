menu

Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times Seeks Part-Time Editorial Assistant

Oh, Yeah, What About Benghazi? How to Defend Your President With Watergate Retorts


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times Seeks Part-Time Editorial Assistant

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 9:36 a.m.
By Amy Silverman
Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times Seeks Part-Time Editorial AssistantEXPAND
New Times
A A

Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for a part-time editorial assistant. This entry-level position is perfect for an organized self-starter who derives satisfaction from handling multiple tasks and working independently on long-term projects.

Ideal candidates will have a college degree; excellent organizational and communication skills; computer, grammar, and math proficiency; and content-management-system experience, as well as familiarity with New Times. Email a resume, cover letter, and list of references to Managing Editor Amy Silverman, amy.silverman@newtimes.com. 

Amy Silverman
Amy is managing editor at Phoenix New Times. She's worked at the paper since 1993 and her work has also appeared in the New York Times and on the radio show This American Life. Her book My Heart Can't Even Believe It: A Story of Science, Love, and Down Syndrome was published in 2016.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >