Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times Seeks Part-Time Editorial Assistant
|
New Times
Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for a part-time editorial assistant. This entry-level position is perfect for an organized self-starter who derives satisfaction from handling multiple tasks and working independently on long-term projects.
Ideal candidates will have a college degree; excellent organizational and communication skills; computer, grammar, and math proficiency; and content-management-system experience, as well as familiarity with New Times. Email a resume, cover letter, and list of references to Managing Editor Amy Silverman, amy.silverman@newtimes.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
TicketsWed., Aug. 30, 6:40pm
-
All You Can Eat Value Pack - Mercury v Sun
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:00pm
-
Phoenix Rising Football Club vs. Seattle Sounders 2
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 7:30pm
-
Comedian Steve Byrne
TicketsThu., Aug. 17, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!