Help Wanted: Phoenix New Times Seeks Part-Time Social Media Editor
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for a part-time social media editor. This 20-hour/week position combines journalism with social-media skills to increase Phoenix New Times' audience and serve as its online public face. The social media editor manages New Times’ Facebook and Twitter accounts, among others, with the expectation of continued engagement and growth. The social media editor must have a firm grasp of SEO and be able to write compelling headlines that get shared on social media and attract eyeballs via search results.
The social media editor also is expected to promote the paper's content, with web traffic in mind, via strategic partnerships with other websites, social media accounts and public-relations outlets. A strong interest in and working knowledge of stories covered by New Times is essential.
Requirements: At least one year of experience working for the online arm of a news outlet.
Please send the following to PHX-social-media-editor@voicemediagroup.com:
— Brief cover letter
— Resume + three references
— Links to any social media profiles
— Any links to relevant experience (writing samples, social media campaigns, slideshows, videos, etc.)
