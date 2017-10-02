Here’s How to Donate Blood to Help Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims

If Phoenix residents want to help in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, they should schedule an appointment to donate blood, according to local health officials — it could benefit the scores of wounded concertgoers during the coming days.

A spokesperson for United Blood Services said their clinics in Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, and Chandler are open today until 5:30 p.m. for walk-in donations; however, long wait times are expected.

And although people understandably want to help the victims in Las Vegas by donating blood right away, making an appointment to donate can be just as effective, too.

“Blood has a shelf life, so we can’t possibly collect all the blood that might be needed in the coming days and weeks in one day,” said Sue Thew, a spokesperson for Arizona’s division of United Blood Services.

“We’re getting a lot of outpouring of people who want to donate today, but to be correct about managing the blood supply so that patients have blood available throughout their treatments, it’s important to make appointments to donate," Thew explained.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit unitedbloodservices.org or call 877-827-4376.

According to officials at St. Luke’s Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, so far no victims are being treated at Phoenix hospitals.

The tragedy is the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, with at least 58 people who were killed and hundreds wounded after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert from a hotel above the Las Vegas Strip.

Phoenix residents can also give blood to the American Red Cross.

United Blood Services Centers

1989 West Elliot Road, #32, Chandler

18583 North 59th Avenue, #113, Glendale

14270 West Indian School Road, #C8, Goodyear

1337 South Gilbert Road, #101-104, Mesa

5757 North Black Canyon Highway

15170 N. Hayden Road #6, Scottsdale

