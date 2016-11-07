Here's Your Guide to Proposition 205, Arizona's Marijuana-Legalization Ballot Measure

Arizona voters will either make history on Tuesday, November 8, by legalizing marijuana for adults 21 older, or perpetuate the arrest and jailing of cannabis consumers.

Whatever happens, Proposition 205 will be among the most-watched races in the state on election day. Both the campaign and its opponents have spent millions of dollars trying to convince voters. Arizona's not facing the question in isolation: The ballot measure represents a national marijuana-freedom revolution, as residents of four other states — California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada — will also decide whether to approve adult-use measures.

If voters in all five states approve the measures, they'd join Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Washington, D.C., in redefining marijuana use and culture in the United States. In addition, medical-marijuana measures will appear on Tuesday's ballots in Arkansas, Florida, Montana, and North Dakota.

Before you vote, take a few moments to read this guide that addresses key questions regarding Proposition 205:

J.P. Holyoak, chairman of the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol in Arizona, speaks at a press conference earlier this year. Nate Nichols

• An in-depth story from September 2015 that traces the genesis of what would come to be known as Prop 205, including details on how it would work if voters approve the measure.

• A recent poll of Arizona residents showed more voters in favor of Prop 205 than against it.

• An even more recent poll showed the reverse.

• Though opponents have claimed otherwise, Proposition 205 would not prevent employers from enforcing drug-free workplaces.

• Another myth debunked: Data shows that marijuana alone is not a significant factor in serious auto crashes.

• We can't know how Prop 205 will affect marijuana use among youth, but since Arizona legalized pot for medical use, youth use has declined.

• According to the nonpartisan Grand Canyon Institute, if voters approve Prop 205 in 2016, Arizona will raise about $72 million in tax revenue annually beginning in 2019.

EXPAND Sergeant Jim Gerhardt (at podium) of the North Metro Task Force in Denver works in his spare time as an activist against marijuana-legalization measures like Prop 205. Ray Stern

• Here's a list of prohibitionists who've donated $10,000 or more to keep marijuana a felony in Arizona.

• Despite what some are saying, concerns about a significant impact on the state's existing medical-marijuana program are overblown.

• The facts about home cultivation under Proposition 205.

• Prohibitionists claim that marijuana use is harmful to your health. All they lack is real evidence.

• Memory lane: Remember how close Arizona's medical-marijuana vote in 2010 came to failure?

• How Prop 205 would affect the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and law enforcement in metro Phoenix.

• While Prop 205 has a lot going for it, it also has its flaws.

• Compiled by the state of Arizona: The official pro and con arguments regarding Prop 205.

Now go out and vote!

