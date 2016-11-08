menu

High School Students in Phoenix Protested Sheriff Joe Arpaio With Walkout: Videos

High School Students in Phoenix Protested Sheriff Joe Arpaio With Walkout: Videos

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 10:40 p.m.
By Ray Stern
A poster of Arpaio behind bars, on display outside the federal courthouse, where the sheriff faces contempt-of-court charges.
Sal Reza
A A

Hundreds of high-school students from two Phoenix schools walked out of school at around lunchtime on Tuesday to protest Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Students from North High School created a 15-foot-high statue of Arpaio in trademark MCSO jail stripes and wearing handcuffs, driving it around in a pickup-truck bed as the students marched to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99 office in downtown Phoenix.

Meanwhile in Maryvale, students from Trevor G. Browne High School carried banners proclaiming "Students vs. Arpaio" and "Maryvale Against Arpaio" as they marched to a local St. Vincent de Paul location.

Arpaio has been charged with federal criminal contempt in a long-running case that found he led a department that discriminated against Latinos, and most of the Maryvale students are Latinos.

Donald Trump was also a target of the students' wrath.

See videos and tweets below:

