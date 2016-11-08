High School Students in Phoenix Protested Sheriff Joe Arpaio With Walkout: Videos
|
A poster of Arpaio behind bars, on display outside the federal courthouse, where the sheriff faces contempt-of-court charges.
Sal Reza
Hundreds of high-school students from two Phoenix schools walked out of school at around lunchtime on Tuesday to protest Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Students from North High School created a 15-foot-high statue of Arpaio in trademark MCSO jail stripes and wearing handcuffs, driving it around in a pickup-truck bed as the students marched to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99 office in downtown Phoenix.
Meanwhile in Maryvale, students from Trevor G. Browne High School carried banners proclaiming "Students vs. Arpaio" and "Maryvale Against Arpaio" as they marched to a local St. Vincent de Paul location.
Arpaio has been charged with federal criminal contempt in a long-running case that found he led a department that discriminated against Latinos, and most of the Maryvale students are Latinos.
Donald Trump was also a target of the students' wrath.
See videos and tweets below:
PHX pd here as hundreds of Maryvale HS students walk out in protest of Sheriff Joe Arpaio. pic.twitter.com/ihtrYQyvN8— Astrid Galván (@astridgalvan) November 8, 2016
Student leader at North - even if we can't vote, we know that Joe Arpaio has got to go! #BaztaArpaio #StudentsvsArpaio pic.twitter.com/FPRttkww6Z— Bazta Arpaio (@BaztaArpaio) November 8, 2016
Hundreds of students in #PHX walk out of high school in protest of Sheriff Joe #Arpaio and #DonaldTrump @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/2hNulccZH1— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 8, 2016
