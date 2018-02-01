 


Representative Don Shooter was expelled from the State House on Thursday, but not before the Speaker requested he hand over a firearm in his office.EXPAND
Representative Don Shooter was expelled from the State House on Thursday, but not before the Speaker requested he hand over a firearm in his office.
Arizona House Speaker Retrieved Don Shooter's Handgun Before Expulsion Vote

Joseph Flaherty | February 1, 2018 | 5:11pm
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard removed a gun from Representative Don Shooter's office before a vote on a resolution to expel Shooter from the State House.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety confirmed to Phoenix New Times that an officer accompanied Mesnard to Shooter's office at the Legislature this morning while the Speaker retrieved Shooter's handgun. 3TV/CBS-5 first reported the incident.

"This morning prior to the House floor session, the DPS Sergeant assigned to the House accompanied the Speaker to Representative Don Shooter’s office. While there, Mr. Shooter voluntarily surrendered a small .22-caliber handgun and a display gun for safe keeping," Bart Graves wrote in an email.

In a televised interview after the session, Mesnard explained that some people had expressed concerns about safety "in the height of the emotions" of the debate over whether to expel Shooter, who had been accused of pervasive sexual harassment in the weeks and months prior.

"I did go into his office to remove his weapons," Mesnard told the cameras. "I don’t consider Mr. Shooter a threat, I never did. But out of an abundance of caution, and making sure that everyone else was comfortable, I asked for it, he gave it up — no fight or anything like that."

Shortly after Mesnard retrieved his gun, the State House voted 56-3 to remove Shooter from office this afternoon. He's now the first sexual harasser to be expelled from a state legislature as a result of the national dialogue over sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

 
Joseph Flaherty is a staff writer at New Times. Originally from Wisconsin, he is a graduate of Middlebury College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

