Arizona House Speaker Retrieved Don Shooter's Handgun Before Expulsion Vote

Representative Don Shooter was expelled from the State House on Thursday, but not before the Speaker requested he hand over a firearm in his office.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety confirmed to Phoenix New Times that an officer accompanied Mesnard to Shooter's office at the Legislature this morning while the Speaker retrieved Shooter's handgun. 3TV/CBS-5 first reported the incident.

"This morning prior to the House floor session, the DPS Sergeant assigned to the House accompanied the Speaker to Representative Don Shooter’s office. While there, Mr. Shooter voluntarily surrendered a small .22-caliber handgun and a display gun for safe keeping," Bart Graves wrote in an email.