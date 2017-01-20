menu

Inauguration Day: See What Twitter's Saying About Donald Trump with #InaugurationPNT

Former Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano Hospitalized With Cancer, but Recovering


Inauguration Day: See What Twitter's Saying About Donald Trump with #InaugurationPNT

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Phoenix New Times
Friday, January 20, is the big day for President-elect Donald Trump, seen here at an October 2016 rally in Phoenix.
Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at about 10 a.m. Arizona time.

For the past 19 months, in a campaign like no other before it, Trump famously has delivered his message in hundreds of 140-character Twitter posts.

But while his hand is on the Bible instead of his Twitter account, we're following what Twitter is saying about his inauguration.

