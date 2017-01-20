Inauguration Day: See What Twitter's Saying About Donald Trump with #InaugurationPNT
|
Friday, January 20, is the big day for President-elect Donald Trump, seen here at an October 2016 rally in Phoenix.
Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at about 10 a.m. Arizona time.
For the past 19 months, in a campaign like no other before it, Trump famously has delivered his message in hundreds of 140-character Twitter posts.
But while his hand is on the Bible instead of his Twitter account, we're following what Twitter is saying about his inauguration.
