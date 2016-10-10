Jan Brewer Reaffirms Support for Trump, Social Media Has a Thing or Two to Say About It

EXPAND Former Arizona governor Jan Brewer remains a loyal Donald Trump fan. Miriam Wasser

From the hot-mic recording of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault to the new WikiLeaks revelations about Hillary Clinton's Wall Street speeches to last night's bizarre 90-minute debate, it's fair to say this weekend was a game changer in the 2016 election campaign.

But as prominent Republican figures like Senator John McCain publicly dropped their support for the GOP nominee, at least one member of the state's Trump fan club is holding fast: former governor Jan Brewer.

Brewer announced she would continue to support Trump, writing on Facebook:

"I am repulsed by the detestable language used by Donald Trump. It was wrong, inappropriate and disgusting. If there's one thing I've learned in my years of public service, it's that doing the right thing almost always means doing the hard thing. Donald did the right thing by taking ownership of his words and apologizing."

Putting aside the question of whether saying "I apologize" and then proceeding to slag your opponent's husband constitutes an apology, Brewer concludes that "withdrawing my support from Donald Trump – our Republican nominee — would simply not be doing the right thing for our country. There is too much at stake if we elect Hillary Clinton … I continue to support Donald Trump for President. It’s the right thing to do for our country."

If you needed any more proof that our nation is polarized, look no further than social media, where some hastened to thank Brewer for her stance and others, like Twitter user @caulkthewagon, called her "a traitor to women."

Part I: "Your moral compass is broken, Jan"

