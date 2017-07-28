McCain's Resolve Holds: He Casts Deciding Vote to Defeat Repeal of Affordable Care Act

EXPAND Miriam Wasser

One by one, the Republicans approached the old Arizona warrior on the floor of the U.S. Senate, late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, East Coast time.

One by one, they left disappointed.

The last was Vice President Mike Pence. He had expected to cast the tie-breaking vote on the Republican Senate health care bill, the “Skinny Repeal” of the Affordable Care Act. If the bill passed, it would send the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives, which had already passed its version of health care legislation that estimates said would leave as many as 23 million Americans uncovered.