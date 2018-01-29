Here's How to Continue Seeing Posts from Phoenix New Times with Facebook's Latest Update

Facebook has made a recent update to show mostly posts from friends and family in your newsfeed and a lot fewer posts from websites and professional pages, like ours at Phoenix New Times. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to continue seeing the stories, pictures, videos, etc. we post every day.

Here's how to stay up-to-date on New Times posts. Screenshot by Dillon Rosenblatt

1. If you don't already like/follow us, make sure to do so.

2. Once you hit follow — you'll know because it will say "following" — highlight over the follow button until options appear. Click "see first" and if you want to be the first to know when we go live on Facebook, feel free to click "on" under notifications.