Meet the MCSO's Terrible Ten From Operation Purge

EXPAND Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is leading Operation Purge Sean Holstege

Hollywood has the Magnificent Seven and the Dirty Dozen. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office now has, what, the Terrible Ten?

Amid the stack of 30,000 unserved felony arrest warrants that piled up over the years at some Fourth Avenue office, MCSO singled out 10 men for special attention.

They were caught up this summer in a showy dragnet that authorities called Operation Purge, evoking unfortunate scatological or Stalinist images. But names aside, this joint operation by the FBI, MCSO, and other local police was as widespread as it was overdue.