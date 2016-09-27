Mascotness! New Times Ranks Phoenix Sports Teams' Costumed Characters

EXPAND Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks

Sports team mascots are more than warm bodies inside furry costumes. They're athletic, outgoing, comedic, and highly competitive characters who do things like leap through flaming hoops, allow strange children to pull their tails, and shoot stuff out of cannons. Their over-the-top aesthetic and stunts form the basis for comedy guru Christopher Guest's latest mockumentary, Mascots (in theaters October 13).

We recently caught up with Phoenix-area team mascots for some quickie Q&As (though the Arizona Cardinals declined to make their mascot, Big Red, available, so we had to fill in the blanks the best we could).

To paraphrase Guest's iconic This Is Spinal Tap character, Nigel Tufnel, our list goes to seven!

7. Stryker D. Rattler

Team: Arizona Rattlers

Because: He's the biggest snake in the desert!

Height: 6'7"

Weight: Less than a lineman, more than a safety

Trademark move: Sticking my tongue out at ... everyone

Outrageous tricks: Once wrestled an alligator

Favorite food: Lizards, rodents, opposing team's fans

Favorite game-day music: "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses

Motto: "Strike as One"

Twitter handle: @StrykerDRattler

6. Howler the Coyote (Canis Howlus Maximus)

Team: Arizona Coyotes

Because: He's a coyote that walks on ice. Wile E. Coyote can't do that.

Height: 6' 2" (including the ears)

Costume weight: Jersey weighs three pounds

Trademark move: Arena rail slide

Outrageous tricks: Drum solo, concourse photobomb

Favorite food: Cage-free jackrabbit, organic prickly pear cactus

Favorite game-day music: "Howlin' for You" by the Black Keys, "Werewolves of London" by Warren Zevon, "Rock and Roll" by Led Zeppelin

Motto: "To howl or not to howl ... To howl, of course!"

Twitter handle: @HowlerCoyote

5. D. Baxter the Bobcat

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Because: There may not be a more acrobatic or aerodynamic mascot around (see "Outrageous tricks," below)

Height: 6'0"

Costume weight: More than 200 pounds

Trademark move: Notorious prankster

Outrageous tricks: Rappelling down a building for charity, backflipping into the Chase Field pool, dancing on dugouts

Favorite food: An old-fashioned ballpark hot dog

Favorite game-day music: Anything from the Broadway musical Cats

Motto: "Every Fan, Every Time! Go, D-backs!"

Twitter handle: @DbacksBaxter

4. Sparky

Team: Arizona State University Sun Devils

Because: He's a devil with a pitchfork and a silent-movie-villain moustache

Height: 6'2" (including horns)

Costume weight: 185 pounds

Trademark move: Push-ups

Outrageous tricks: Stomp the bus

Favorite food: Wildcat

Favorite game day music: "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC

Motto: "Fear the Fork"