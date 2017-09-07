McCain Votes 'No' on Hurricane Relief; Says Bill Hurts Military

U.S. Senator John McCain Miriam Wasser

Arizona Senator John McCain isn't totally heartless; he does want to help Americans affected by Hurricane Harvey, he said. He supports the proposed $15.25 billion in relief funds and even told Congress he's in favor of raising the debt ceiling to do it. But he voted against the continuing resolution.

The Senate voted 80-17 in favor of adding an emergency fund for hurricane victims — McCain being part of that 17.

McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former POW, gave a scathing review on the floor, saying that tacking this relief fund onto this continuing resolution will hurt servicemen and women.